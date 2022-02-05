BURLINGTON
Violet M Roeseler (nee Foelkl)
Sept. 20, 1927 - Jan. 28, 2022
Born on September 20, 1927, Violet was called home to be with the Lord Jesus on January 28, 2022, at the age of 94 years. Violet, of Burlington, had a love for animals and owned numerous cats throughout the years. She loved listening to music, driving in the country, reading magazines and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry "Bud" Roeseler, and her devoted daughter Linda Lee Verburgt.
Loving mother to Marty (Beth) Roeseler, Judy (Andy) Glatczak, Terry (Cory) Eckdahl and Susan (Gary) Fohey. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
In honor of Violet's wishes, a private celebration of life service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local animal shelter.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.