WAUKESHA
Violet N. Lawton (nee Hunkins)
Jan. 20, 1938 - Aug. 4, 2023
Violet passed away in peace surrounded by her family on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the age of 85.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Angeline Hunkins; husband, Lazern Lawton; granddaughter Maria Francois; and her brothers and sisters.
Loving mother of Joyce (Dennis) Francois, Cynthia Lawton and Barbara Lawton. Dear grandmother of Jamie Francois, Jonathan Francois, Shanna (Roman) Torres, Jason Meade and Justin Meade. She will also be remembered by her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Violet was a spirited woman who gave all she had to her loved ones. She was a longtime CNA at Virginia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waukesha. She was dedicated, empathetic, selfless and she always strived to do her best. Her kindness provided insightful relationships with both family and friends. She was forever a giving, blessed soul with a heart of gold. She also enjoyed nature and loved to attend Sunday bingo days with friends and family.
Please join us in celebration of Violet’s life on Friday, August 11, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m.
Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Violet will be missed and she will be forever in our hearts and memories.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.