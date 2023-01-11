WAUKESHA
Virginia Rose Kienast
March 16, 1927 - Dec. 25,2022
Virginia Rose Kienast, born to Ira and Hazel Cass, was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Calvin and sons Mark and Steven.
She was predeceased by brothers Henry and Warren, and sisters Florence, Dorothy, Mary and LuLaBell.
She is survived by son Scott and sisters Beatrice Klitz and Arlius Cabble. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Also survived by her great niece Brenda, who provided care for Gin.
Virginia was a member of Christ the Life Lutheran Church.
Gin enjoyed crocheting blankets and hats for others.
She loved to go out and play Bingo.
We would like to thank Pastor Chris Bushre for coming to Ginny in her home to give her communion and praying with her.
Services will be held at Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, on January 14. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m.
Let's all rejoice the memories she brought into our lives.
Scott and Brenda would like to invite all to join us for a luncheon after the service in the church hall.