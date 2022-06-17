WAUKESHA
Vivian A. Bunker
June 18, 1946 - June 10, 2022
Vivian A. Bunker of Waukesha passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Milwaukee on June 18, 1946, the daughter of Frank and Vivian (nee Nachazel) Knight.
She was a 1964 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School. On June 14, 1969, she married the love of her life, David Bunker, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha. Vivian worked for Waukesha County Technical College in their IT department for many years, where her ability to learn new skills quickly made her a valued employee who took on many different roles during her employment at WCTC. At work and at home, she always looked for ways to make the lives of those around her easier. Despite working full-time, she still found time to pack lunches with special notes and was always there to listen and give the advice only a mom can give. She enjoyed golfing, caring for her home and family, spending time with her grandkids, cooking and baking, and taking car rides with her beloved husband. Her smile, sense of humor, and no-nonsense personality made those around her laugh. With a heart of gold, she had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats, Jersey and Jasmonia, and her grand kitty, Furball. She was the best wife and mom, and she will be forever missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dave Bunker of Waukesha, and their two daughters, Lisa (George) Idarraga of Milwaukee and Wendy Bunker (Matthew Marlotte) of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; her two grandchildren, Zoe and Zavier Idarraga; her sister Judy Dunder of Naples, Fla.; and brothers, Patrick, Kelly and Conrad Knight. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Fran Bouchard; good friends Birt, Onald, Dutch, and Kite; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Darlene Bouchard.
A private memorial service honoring Vivian’s life will be held.
