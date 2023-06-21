W. Michael ‘Mike’ Rouse II
June 3, 1941 - April 28, 2023
Mike entered the world on June 3, 1941, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, and left it on April 28, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. He was 81 years old.
Mike graduated from City High School Class of 1960. He was a member of the Iowa City JayCees and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union he loved to hate.
He loved to run, swim, bike, hike, snowshoe, cross country ski, canoe, and research natural supplements. He was part of a running group called the Hash House Harriers where he was known as “RX.” He was also a proud founding member of the GE Waukesha Walkers Group.
He made the most of every opportunity to tell jokes and stories and enjoy a laugh with friends. He would share his obscure word of the day and see if anyone had ever heard it. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Tour de France. Though he had many pithy sayings and aphorisms one of his current favorites was, “If you think health care is expensive now, wait ‘til the Government makes it Free.”
Mike leaves behind sister, Sharon Shapcott; five children, Amy Jendro & husband Matt, Peter Ness, Anthony Banks, Sean Rouse & wife Joyce, Mike Rouse & wife Jerri, and Christina Bogust; nine grandchildren James, Jon, Lyla, Volivia, David, George, John, Annie, Aaron; eight great-grandchildren Rinn, Ronin, Alex, Bastion, Charlie, Jayce, Sammy and Miguel; and many friends from the Hash House Harriers and General Electric where he worked for more than 44 years.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Ness; his parents Walter M. & Volivia L. Rouse; his stepson Mathew Ness; grandson Jesse Rouse; and Major the dauntless Doberman.
A celebration of life was held May 13, 2023, where many stories, some of them true, were told by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, enjoy a frosty beverage, share some jokes, stories, and tall tales while enjoying the company of good friends, characters, in-laws and outlaws. Never let the nefarious nattering naysaying nabobs & nincompoops negate your nirvana.
