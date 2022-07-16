MUKWONAGO
Walter D. Schroeder Jr.
Walter D. Schroeder Jr. of Mukwonago passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022, at the age of 85. He is survived by his special family friend Peter (Dorine) Lindholm and Peter’s daughter Kaitlin of Virginia, and numerous relatives and friends in the Pine Island and Milwaukee areas.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Donna Schroeder, son Christopher Allen Schroeder, and his sisters Betty Barndt and Virginia Furtak. Military graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 4, at 1 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. Union Grove.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Walter.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family.