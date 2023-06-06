WAUKESHA/SUSSEX
Walter E. Dable
Aug. 27, 1929 - June 2, 2023
Walter E. Dable of Waukesha/Sussex passed away June 2, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital Hospice Care at the age of 93. He was born on August 27, 1929, at home in the Town of Genesee, the son of Edward and Pauline (Lampien) Dabel.
On April 21, 1956, he married his loving Wife Arlene (nee Radabaugh) at the Methodist church in North Prairie. Walter served in the U.S Army in the Korean War from 1954-56. He was a life member of the Waukesha V.F.W. 721, a 40-year member of the Waukesha Eagles 453 and employed at the Waukesha Post Office as a Clerk for 30 years.
He is survived by his children Scott (Barb) of Waukesha, Cheryl (Greg) Banks of Palmyra, Steve (Jennie) of Hartland, Sheldon (Chris) of Wauzeke WI, Quentin (Jeanne) and Russell of Waukesha.
He is further survived by his brother Charles of Waterford and sister Ellen of Waukesha, as well as brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Janet Radabaugh. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger and Richard, great-grandson Pedro Gonzalez III, and grandson Nick Dable.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. On Friday June 9, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 11 a.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, where Walter was a 65-year member.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.