Walter F. Baranowski Jr.
On Saturday April 17, 2022, Walter F. Baranowski Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat (aka Sophie); four children, Kim Noonan (Steve Justman), Bridget Kesner (Alan), Chip Baranowski (Laura) and Scott Baranowski; and eight amazing grandchildren.
Walt will be remembered for many things: his booming voice and colorful vocabulary, passion for classic cars, love of his country which he proudly served in the Air National Guard and good Polish vodka. The family requests memorial gifts to a charity of your choice in his memory.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date.