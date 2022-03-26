OCONOMOWOC
Walter George Bohrer
Sept. 17, 1931 - March 21, 2022
Walter George Bohrer was born to eternal life on March 21, 2022, at age 90.
He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving and devoted patriarch of David (Patricia), Michael (Susan), Christine (Douglas) Young, Daniel (Cindy), Dennis (Tracy), Debra (Ken) Vaichinger, DuWayne (Lisa) and Denise (Scott) Portz; dearest grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and dear brother of Ron (Hannelore), Gary (Melody) and the late Gordon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and his grandson Joey.
Wally proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He was awarded with the Purple Heart for his courageousness. For many years he worked alongside his father, Walter, at Bohrer's Meat Packing. In 1963, his first juke boxes were purchased from Hastings Distributing. In 1969 the purchase of Hasting Distributing began his life of a juke box and amusement game operator. He is the past president of WAMO and AMOA, which are industry trade associations. He was a dedicated board member for the Governor's Blue Ribbon Live Stock Auction. He was the Wisconsin Souvenir Milk Cap Founder starting a small retirement business to stay active. He worked until the day of his death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, S89-W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Interment at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Walter & Patricia Bohrer Endowment fund at Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated.
He was an icon and beloved by everyone who knew him, met him or ever just interacted with him. He will be forever missed and a legend to many.
“It’s never so bad it can’t get worse.”
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.