Walter R. Tetzlaff
Sept. 24, 1936 — March 9, 2023
Walter R. Tetzlaff was born September 24, 1936, and passed away peacefully March 9, 2023, surrounded by family.
Walter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharleen Tetzlaff; his children, Carrie (Mike) Obradovich, Kim (Mark) Obradovich, Kristen (Tim) Milius, Kevin (Stacy) Tetzlaff and Connie (Pete) Swanson; and his 13 grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew and Austin Obradovich, Miranda, Nicholas and Ryan Obradovich, Jacob and Brady Wilde, Silas, Maxwell and Sophia Tetzalff, Connor and Garrett Swanson; his sister Judy Studer; and sister-in-law LuAnn Hanke. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Walter and Sharleen met in the summer of 1965 on the campus of UW-Madison. Two years later, they were married in Marathon and started their family while residing in the Madison area. After receiving his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, he was an assistant professor with UW-Extension before going into the banking and real estate industry.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for six years and spent most of his career in the banking and real estate industry.
Walter cared deeply for his family. He was happiest when everyone was together. Walter was very supportive of his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and his Wisconsin Badgers. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed woodworking, judging at the county fair, gardening and bird watching.
His family would like to extend sincerest thanks to the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, ICU and Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care. Many thanks to the cardiac rehab team for their continued care and encouragement.
Husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother, uncle and friend, you will be dearly missed, until we can be together again.
A visitation for Walter will be held on Friday, March 17, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. There will be a private burial at Union Grove Military Cemetery.