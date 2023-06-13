PEWAUKEE
Wanda May Salzmann Schwartz
Feb. 18, 1932 - June 5, 2023
Wanda May Salzmann Schwartz (nee Wardrop) age 91, passed away on June 5, 2023, at Kirkland Crossings in Pewaukee.
Wanda was born on February 18, 1932, in Waukesha to her parents, Orval and Marie (nee Paullin) Wardrop. She was married to Glenn Salzmann in 1952 and later married her second husband, Wilbur Schwartz, in 1997, where they remained married until the time of his death in 2014.
Wanda thrived at her job as secretary then bookkeeper for the Pewaukee Public School District for 30 years, spending her free time, after raising three children as a single parent, volunteering with the Pewaukee Food Pantry, the VFW Auxiliary, and the Interfaith Church Lay Council. As well as her love for community involvement and travel, Wanda was devoted to her four grandsons, took much pride in nurturing her roses and meticulously caring for her large lawn during the summer. She took every opportunity possible to spend time with her many friends and family members, cherishing her weekly Culver’s outings with church friends after Sunday services, as well as her Culver’s outings with longtime high school friends.
Wanda is survived by her loving daughters April (John) Wald and Rhonda (David) Schneider; cherished grandsons Michael Wald, Christopher (Carissa Roper) Wald, Patrick (Stephanie) Schneider, and Curtis (Reagan May) Schneider; great-grandchildren Sophia, Myles, Naomi, and Nevaeh Schneider; nephews Donald (Denise) Wardrop, Harold (Diane) Wardrop, Bill Clauer, and niece Donna (Mike Krivitz) Janocik, as well as numerous much-loved nieces and nephews on the Salzmann side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wilbur; Glenn Salzmann, Sr.; son Glenn, Jr.; infant daughter, Christine, brother Wayne Wardrop; sister Betty Clauer; sister and brothers-in-law Shirley Wardrop, and Ronald Clauer, as well as all of her sisters and brothers in-law on the Salzmann side.
Memorial services for Wanda will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Faith Springs Church (N13 W28771 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072), with Pastor Katie Ebel officiating, assisted by Pastor Ann Gibbs. Wanda’s family will greet family and friends for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the start of service at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are appreciated to the Faith Springs Church and the Pewaukee Food Pantry.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com.