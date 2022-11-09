Warren Bruce Cantrall
Oct. 22, 2022 - Sept. 21, 1942
Warren Bruce Cantrall passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, shortly after his 80th birthday. Warren was born on September 21, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Anna and Frank Cantrall, the fourth of six children.
Warren moved to Waukesha when he was 14 to live with his older sister Betty and her husband Jim, who raised him after their mother passed away. He attended Waukesha South High School. In 1961 he got married to Delores (Hartung) and they proceeded to have six children over the next 15 years, and were married for 43 years. He worked for 37 years at Wisconsin Centrifugal in Waukesha, working in many roles, working his way up to business center manager of fabrication. He retired at age 59. Upon retirement, he started working as a handyman, and enjoyed playing many rounds on the links.
Warren loved many sports but was most passionate about golf, playing for many years in leagues at Willow Run and Horicon Hills Golf Club. He played regularly with friends and family all around the state of Wisconsin, and loved to explore a local burger joint near whatever course he was playing. He was an avid bowler, a cross-country skier, competing in the Badger State games and the Birkebeiner-Kortelopet. Warren also enjoyed running and competed in many Al’s Runs and Waukesha Five Points Runs over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Frank; his daughters April and Wendy; his brother Ronald; sister Betty; and sister-in-law Mary.
He is survived by his sons Anthony (Wendy), Rick (Trish), Jeff (Jo) and AJ (Joy); grandchildren Carlee, Braedan, Ellie, Brogan, Aaron, Michael, Tyler, Alli, Joey, Reegan, Raela and Weston; his sister Sandy (Tom); sister Dolly (Jerry); and brother Dennis.
The family will be having a small private celebration of life this fall and then are planning a larger golf outing celebration in the spring at Horicon Hills Golf Club.