WAUKESHA
Warren Jay ‘Hans’ Herbrand
Aug. 5, 1940 - April 29, 2022
Warren Jay (“Hans”) Herbrand, lifelong Waukesha resident, died Thursday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81.
He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna (nee Halwas) Herbrand. He graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics and Physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began his career at Waukesha Engine as a mathematician and progressed through various engineering analysis positions with the Advanced Design/Analytical Department. He retired from Waukesha Engine in March 2003 as a Senior Analytical Engineer after 40 years of service. He was respected within the company for his expert knowledge in torsional system vibrations, noise control, computer programming of engineered systems and PC user support for the Engineering Department.
Hans was preceded in death by his parents, brother George (Norma) Herbrand, and sister Audrey (Paul) Stier. He will be sadly missed but remembered well by his six nephews and nieces, Sharon Stier, Ken (the late Julie) Stier, Laurie (Ron) O’Farrell, Jay (Laurie) Herbrand, Jon (Virginia) Herbrand, and Joel (Heidi) Herbrand; cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, and friends, many of whom learned how to fish under Hans’ watchful and patient guidance. Hans loved fishing Ñ from watching weekly television shows and videos, to building rods and making lures, to Walleye hunting on Canadian lakes, to cleaning and eating the best of the catch. The world has lost a true fishing aficionado!
Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. with a short service at 2:00 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, teach a kid or two how to fish or make a donation to the organization of your choice.
A special thank-you to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Froedtert Hospital, Heartland Home Care, and Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice Wauwatosa for their wonderful care.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an online tribute message.