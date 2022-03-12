FOND DU LAC
Warren W. Woolridge
Warren W. Woolridge of Fond du Lac, formerly of Burlington and Mukwonago, was born into eternal life on March 8, 2022, at the age of 81. He is the loving husband of 58 years to Georgia Woolridge; loving father of Doug (Audrey Linn) Woolridge; brother-in-law of Ella Holberg, Sandra (Syd) Staton, Juel (Joan) Pettis and Iva (John) Peck; and brother of Carol Zimdars and Dawn (Robert) Archut.
He is further survived by his parrot Fruitcake, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Ione Woolridge; sisters-in-law Marianna (Robert) Chapman, Gladys (Harry) Bowery and Barbara (Dwight) Wright; brothers-in-law Richard Holberg and Kenneth Zimdars; and best friend Eddie Cash.
Warren graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1959. He first started working at Midway Market and then went on to work for Quality Carriers/Lloyd Transportation until his retirement. He sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school.
Warren played the clarinet and loved music. He also loved to bake, especially German chocolate cake and chocolate chip cookies.
Warren and Georgia started their life together and were the first to be married at the Vernon church and he will be put to rest from there.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15, at Vernon Evangelical Lutheran Church, S90-W27550 National Ave., Mukwonago, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery. Food to follow the burial.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.