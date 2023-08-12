WAUKESHA
Waverly Marlette Sterns
Waverly Marlette Sterns (nee Len‡) of Waukesha passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, in Oconomowoc at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Margret (nee Pfeffer) Len‡; beloved husband, Roland; dearest daughter Lisa Stockhausen (nee Sterns); baby grandson, Ryan Fletcher; and brothers Craig (Cheryl) and Roy (Carol) Len‡. She is survived by her children Donna (John) Brendemuehl, Melinda (Gary) Fletcher, Michael (Lynn) Sterns, and Allison (Michael) Label; grandchildren Amanda (Michael) Parker, Abby (Jonathan) Helminick, Samantha and Austin Fletcher, Matthew (Jenna) Kuhlemeyer, Logan, Morgan, Jordan, and Kristan Sterns, and Dylan and Erin Label; great-grandchildren Emmett and Landon Parker and August Helminick; siblings Brian Len‡, Kim Len‡ (Robby Zavis), and Nancy (Geoff) Loferski; and many other relatives. She is further survived by a close and loving community of friends.
In the 1970s, Waverly and Roland were proud owners of two Open Pantry stores in the Milwaukee area. In the 1980s, they moved to Freeport, Illinois. Waverly worked as a receptionist at MetLife and made many lifelong friends in the area. In 2008, they made their way back to Wisconsin to be closer to family, settling in the vibrant city of Waukesha.
Waverly was a proud and active member of the Waukesha community. She was passionately involved with St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed tending to the church gardens, singing angelically in the choir, and serving as a dedicated lector. Waverly also volunteered with the Waukesha County Museum, where she greeted people from all over the world with her friendly and cheerful smile.
Waverly was a caring, generous, and loving soul. She was truly an inspiration and a bright light to the people in her life. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (818 N. East Ave., Waukesha) on Wednesday, August 23. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m.
Donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.