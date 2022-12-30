WAUKESHA
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022
Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
On November 22, 1969, he married the love of his life, Joanne Spek. Joanne preceded him in death on March 11, 2017, as did their son Chad, who died in 1997 while serving in the Peace Corps. Wayne worked for over 35 years at Markel American Insurance Company and retired as a claims manager in 2004.
He will be sadly missed by his most cherished and devoted daughter Jaclyn (Greg) Jeffers, grandchildren Brooke, Samuel and Quinn, sister Bernadette (Phil) Weckwerth, and countless relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Charlotte, Patricia, Therese, Tim, Terry and Scott.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. A private family interment is planned at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wayne’s name are appreciated to your favorite charity.
