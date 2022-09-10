NEW BERLIN
Wayne Miller
Nov. 13, 1947 — Sept. 5, 2022
Wayne Miller found peace on September 5, 2022, at the age of 74.
Beloved husband of Ernestine for 37 years. Proud father of Travis Miller, Stacy Blad (Dan), Sam Miller (Valerie) and stepdaughter Susan (Dave) Fleming. Grandfather to Robert Fleming, Ashley Blad, and Ali Blad. Loving brother of Marilyn (Trond) Alhou. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Muriel and Keith Miller, and first wife, Joan Miller.
No services will be held at this time.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.