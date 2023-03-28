WAUKESHA
Wendell Tatum
Oct. 21, 1951 - March 15, 2023
Wendell Tatum, 71, of Waukesha, passed on March 15, 2023, at home in his sleep. He lived at Sarratoga Heights. He will be deeply missed.
He was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., son of late Charles Tatum and Jo Martin. He was a sibling to late Cheryl and Aubrey Tatum. Also to surviving siblings Teresa and Dwight Tatum.
Wendell is also survived by former wife Deborah Tatum (Jones), and their two daughters, Julia Taylor (Tatum) and Kimberley Tatum. Also survived by grandchildren Joshua Alexander, Christian Doughty, Joseph Newman, Samantha Doughty and Clinton Lee.
He was a man full of laughter and guidance, as well as a hard worker as a drywaller and other skilled trades. He enjoyed his wrestling, westerns, Harley-Davidson bikes, country music, oldies and rock music.
A small private service was held Friday, March 25, 2023 at Peace of Mind funeral home in West Milwaukee for family.