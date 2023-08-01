MOSINEE
Wendy Hermening
Jan. 24, 1960 — July 27, 2023
Wendy Le Hermening (nee Anderson), age 63, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep and entered eternal life on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She was born on January 24, 1960, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Today, she is dancing, singing, and enjoying a glass of red wine in Heaven itself.
Wendy is survived by her devoted husband and life partner of 35 years, Kevin, daughters Kacey Hermening and Kaitlyn Carrillo (Andrew), grandson Theodore, sister Tammy Kocher, brother Jon Kubasa, stepdad Stephen Kubasa, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and sisters- and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Anderson, and mother, Beverly Montgomery Kubasa. She graduated from Waukesha South High School and received her Medical Assistant certification from Concordia College, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Previously, she worked for the Chief of Medicine at Deaconess Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dr. Jose Kanshepolsky, Racine, Wisconsin, and Westhill Medical Clinic, Wausau, Wisconsin. Wendy was the long-time Director of First Impressions of Hermening Financial Group. She was a “sister” or “mom” to all the company’s colleagues and clients.
Wendy loved Jesus most of all, and her strong Christian faith was lived out daily in her life. She was never bashful about sharing that the only way to eternal life is through faith in Jesus’ life, substitutionary death, and resurrection. She was a faithful and devoted Bible reader and never missed a day of devotions and prayer to God.
Her most treasured roles were those of wife and mother. Wendy loved to travel, but she truly loved the contentment of sitting on her glider rocking chair in her living room, enjoying a glass of red wine, or dining with Kevin at the Pinewood Supper Club in Mosinee, which always had a corner table waiting for her.
Despite being allergic to cats, Wendy fell in love with several strays that made their way first into her garage, and then her heart, and then her home. They are Maddie, Simba, Trudy, Annie, and Timmy.
Wendy never sought the limelight and relished the supporting role throughout her whole life. She always elevated others, whether it was her husband, her daughters, or through business and community and other volunteer activities.
Fifteen years ago, as her daughters graduated from high school and left home and Wisconsin to attend college and pursue their careers and passions (music, of course) elsewhere, she built a life of amazingness in her community while supporting and occasionally visiting her girls where they lived, especially aboard various cruise ships.
Last month, both of her daughters told Wendy that they were moving back to Central Wisconsin. She had been telling everyone how excited she was that for the first time in a long time, she would finally have her babies back near her home. And she was looking forward to holding her first grandson, Theodore, in September.
Wendy was a member of Good News Church, Mosinee. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Brainard Funeral Home in Weston. A Celebration of Wendy’s Life will be held on Friday, August 4, at the Patriot Center (Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center, 10101 Market St., Rothschild), with a visitation from 9-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one or more of Wendy’s supported organizations: Child Evangelism Fellowship (Madison), Good News Church-Youth Group Fund (Mosinee), Cedar Bay Camp & Retreat Center (Cedarville, Mich.), Mosinee Community Theater (Mosinee), Wausau Children's Theater (Wausau), Wausau Community Theater (Wausau), Junior Achievement (Wausau), Never Forgotten Honor Flight (Wausau) or Special Operations Warriors Foundation (Tampa, Fla).