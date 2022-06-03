MUSKEGO
Willard E. Bertram
Dec. 14, 1922 - May 30, 2022
Willard E. Bertram of Muskego joined his wife, Betty, in heaven on May 30, 2022 at age 99.
He is lovingly survived by his children Donna and Cindy. He was beloved grandpa of Alana (Timothy), Chris (Bryan), Brent and Kenny (Stephanie); proud grandpa of 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Willard proudly served in the US Army during World War II. Visitation will be held at the Max Sass Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel (W173-S7629 Westwood Drive, Muskego,) on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held at Vernon Presbyterian Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.maxsass.com.