OCONOMOWOC
William Albert Hext
William Albert Hext, 84, of Oconomowoc, passed away suddenly at home on November 3, 2022.
He was the husband of Patricia Hext and former husband of Janet Hext, as well as father to Stephanie Hext-Wohlleben and Bill, Lynda and Allen Schrauth, Marianne Oshana, Patricia and Anthony Volpe, Philip Leone and Lisa Leone.
He was the proud papa to Michael and Kathleen Wallace, Jessica Wallace, Kevin Cohen (Danielle) Jessica Shea (Kyle), Mitchell Oshana (Katie), Jordyn Leone, Sarah Volpe, AJ Volpe and Cameron Leone, as well as great-grandfather (papa) to Lorelai, Keelan, River, Riley and Ilene.
Bill was the son of the late Steven and Jenny Hext.
He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Robert Hardy, and sister-in-law Judy Hext. He leaves behind brothers Bradley Hext and wife Pamela and Paul Hext and wife Jackie, and former son-in-law John Wallace and wife Kris. He has many nieces and nephews that he thought the world of and loved dearly.
Bill was quite the jokester. He liked to make people laugh. He enjoyed many summers fishing in Ely, Minnesota, with family and watching fishing on television every Saturday morning. He was loyal to the Green Bay Packers and a big fan of NASCAR. He enjoyed when on occasion he was able to attend the races in person.
The family would like to thank dear friends that are considered family for all their love and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will begin with a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 10, at Crosspoint Community Church, W380N6931 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-5674457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.