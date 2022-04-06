William 'Bill' C. Holland
1947 - 2022
William ÒBillÓ Holland passed away peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2022. Bill will be dearly missed by his daughter, Paige Holland; brothers Homer (Penny) Holland II and Todd Dettmering; sister, Virginia Duris; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends, especially his best friend, Gary Barnick.
Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judith (nee Schaefer), as well as his parents, Homer Holland and Dorothy Dettmering.
A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m. in the community room at 305 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please come to celebrate and remember Bill.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.