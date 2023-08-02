PEWAUKEE
William ‘Bill’ E. Swain
William “Bill” E. Swain, 88, of Pewaukee, formerly of Brookfield, entered into eternal rest July 14, 2023.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debra (William) Laatsch, and his son, Donald (Joy) Swain. Bill’s legacy continues through his treasured grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Laatsch, Steven (Jen) Swain and Heather (Benjamin) Heard. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren Emerson and Lydia Laatsch and Abraham and Winston Heard. Survived by nieces, and other relatives and friends.
Bill joins his loving wife, Arlene Swain, and his cherished granddaughter, Monica Laatsch, who preceded him in death. Monica will be forever remembered by her devoted fiance, Joe Lindl.
Bill retired from RTE/Cooper Power in Waukesha after 38 years of service.
A memorial service to honor Bill's life will be held on Saturday, August 5, at 11 a.m. Please join us at NorthPoint Community Church, located at 400 W. Capitol Drive in Hartland.