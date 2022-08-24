OCONOMOWOC
William (Bill) George Wierdsma
July 9, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2022
William (Bill) George Wierdsma, 91, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on July 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Oliver William Wierdsma and Tena Potgeter Wierdsma.
He is the loving father of Steven (Sandy) Wierdsma, Kathy (Tim) Koenigs and David Wierdsma (Destina Ragano); proud grandfather of Jason (Jamie) Wierdsma, Kristy (John) White, Kelly (Gary) Zimmerman, Elizabeth (Jack) Mullarkey, Laura (Brian) LaQua, Michael Koenigs, Jane Wierdsma (fiancé Mike Smith), Kevin Koenigs (fiancé Annie Carlson) and Oliver Wierdsma; and great-grandfather of nine.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Swanton Wierdsma.
Bill was a long-time resident of Oconomowoc. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School where he met his wife and celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage. He attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison receiving a mechanical engineering degree. He was also a member and past president of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Bill married Jane and soon entered the Air Force. After his military service, along with his father Oliver and brother Bob, ran the general contracting company Oliver Construction. The company was active in southeastern Wisconsin and the Midwest. Bill was a member and past president of Kiwanis, an Oconomowoc Scholarship Fund board member, and a member and past commodore of Lac LaBelle Yacht Club. Bill was well respected, enjoyed life and loved his family very much.
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the compassionate care and comfort they have shown Bill and his family.
Visitation will be at Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, on September 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lake Area Free Clinic, 856 Armour Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, and Zion Episcopal Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.