WAUKESHA
William ‘Bill’ J. Dehnel
April 25, 1930 - June 6, 2023
William “Bill” J. Dehnel of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home at Avalon Square at the age of 93. He was born in Wausau on April 25, 1930, the only child of Leonard and Dorothea (nee Boller) Dehnel.
Bill earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and worked as the business manager of UW-Waukesha for many years. On June 20, 1954, he married his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Joan (nee Pepperman) and together they have been longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Waukesha. Bill loved sailing, helping others through his generous heart, and fixing just about anything he could get his hands on.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Joan, and their children, David (Candy Canik) Dehnel, Sue (Richard) Ladd and Michael (Wendy) Dehnel; his grandchildren, Valerie (Kyle) Emrich, Allison (Phil Hahn) Dehnel, Emily (Tom) Sanfilippo, Jerry Dehnel, Taylor (Carolyn) Ladd, Jacob (Mckenna) Dehnel, Keith Dehnel and Nicole Dehnel; and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A private family burial was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, Wisconsin. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials in Bill’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association or First United Methodist Church, Waukesha.
A private family burial was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, Wisconsin. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials in Bill's name are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association or First United Methodist Church, Waukesha.