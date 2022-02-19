PEWAUKEE
William ‘Bill’ J. Jungbluth
July 27, 1965 — Jan. 21, 2022
William “Bill” J. Jungbluth, age 56, of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Bill was born on July 27, 1965, in Oconomowoc, son of Joseph and Rita (Martin) Jungbluth.
Bill loved motorcycles, snowmobiling, boating, spending time on Lake Pewaukee and with friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph Jungbluth. Bill will be missed by his loving siblings, Joan, Ellyn (David) Beschta, James (Nancy), Edward, Mary (Robert) Adams, Jane (Archie) Stigney, Scott (Cheryl), Mark (Marcia), Leo (Janine), Anne Segerstrom and Clare (Dean) Zimmerman. He is further survived by his sister in-law, Liz Jungbluth, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Pam and Todd Jorgenson, Dan Cooper and Rich Vance.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, on Monday, February 28, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A memorial service for Bill will be held at 4 p.m. Private burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Hartland.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.