WAUKESHA
William ‘Bill’ J. Schultz
June 6, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2022
William “Bill” J. Schultz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 85. He was born in New Jersey on June 6, 1937, the son of Joseph and Helen (nee Lamb) Schultz.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a 1964 graduate of MSOE. On September 18, 1965, he married Donna Marie Dunklee in Elroy. Bill worked for almost 30 years as a mechanical engineer at Harley-Davidson, which led to his love for motorcycles. Bill enjoyed traveling, tinkering around and fixing things, but most of all loved his family.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 57 years, Donna Marie, and their children, Noreen Schultz, Lisa (Tom) Wroblewski, Jamie Schultz and Margaret (Dan) Janssen; and his grandchildren, Maddie, Kim and Dan Wroblewski and Liam, Micheal and Quinn Janssen. He is further survived by his brothers, Gene (Mary Sue) Schultz and Rick (Pat) Schultz; nieces, Allison Gibbs and Melissa Schultz; nephews, Tony, Mike and Brad; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214, or to Waukesha Catholic, 221 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.