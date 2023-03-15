OCONOMOWOC
William ‘Bill’ Kenneth Parker
May 21, 1964 - March 7, 2023
William “Bill” Kenneth Parker passed away suddenly on March 7, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born on May 21, 1964, in Milwaukee, to Richard and Arlene (Landsness) Parker. Bill grew up in Monona Grove, attending grade school at Holy Cross Lutheran School in Madison. He graduated from Monona Grove High in 1982 and furthered his education at Wisconsin School of Electronics, where he received an associate degree.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Knorr (Barb) in 1986. Bill and Barb moved to Oconomowoc in 1992 where they raised their two sons, Benjamin and Brandon. Bill was a devoted father and enjoyed football and weight lifting with his sons. He was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and rarely missed a game. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Bill enjoyed repairing not only his own cars, machines and home, but also those of any friend or family member who asked for his assistance. Bill worked as a data center manager for Beta Systems in Milwaukee for many years and went on to work as a repair specialist for Glory Global Solutions in Watertown where he was employed until his death. Bill had a huge heart and a gentle spirit and his unexpected death leaves a huge hole in the hearts of all of his loved ones. He will truly be missed by all.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barb; son Brandon (Heather); and grandson Wyatt. He is further survived by his step-mother Loree Parker; sisters Kathleen Parker, Eileen McConnell (Phil) and Elizabeth Parker; brothers Jon (Fung Wai) Parker and James (Cheryl) Parker; uncles Monty (Carolyn) Parker and Conrad (Karolyn) Landsness; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and special friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Arlene and Richard Parker; his mother- and father-in-law, Earl and Velva Knorr; and his son Benjamin Parker.
A celebration of life will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. with visitation following from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
