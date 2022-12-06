William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt
May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022
William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt.
Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He was an avid sports fan with a special love for the Brewers and NASCAR. On September 13, 1969, he married Darlene Oberbrunner. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, Darlene. Together they raised eight children: Bill (Carrie), Diane (Mike) Curtis, Joe (Anne), Wendy (Ron) Abts, Tim (Joelle), Mike (Alisha), Katie (Abe) Camacho and Linsy Schmidt (Shaq). He is further survived by 25 dear grandchildren and seven siblings: Connie (Bill) Cosgrove, Dan (Jackie), Larry (Nancy), Norb (Heidi), Judy (Bill) Bohlman, Bob (Cherie), Kathy (Rick) Lubenow; his brother-in-law Mike (Linda) Oberbrunner; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Millie Oberbrunner.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Please wear your Milwaukee Brewers attire. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 12, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Apostle Cemetery.
Memorials in Bill’s name are appreciated to UW Health Cancer Center at Prohealth Care, N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188, or to Operation Finally Home-Wisconsin.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.