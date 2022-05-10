BIG BEND
William ‘Bill’ T. Warfel
Aug. 28, 1932 - May 4, 2022
William “Bill” T. Warfel, 89, of Big Bend, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Bill was born August 28, 1932, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Richard M and Pauline (nee Lambert) Warfel. On May 6, 1967, he married the former Estella Carter. She survives him. Bill was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. He served his country in the military. He had worked at RTE in Waukesha for 16 years as the director of advertising, and most recently owned his own company, Bill Warfel & Associates, designing and manufacturing exhibits for trade shows. He was an elder and former treasurer of Vernon Presbyterian Church, was an active volunteer with the Cub Scouts, and known for opening his home and heart to all. He had a passion for art since childhood and enjoyed painting and drawing. He also loved reading, photography, marching bands and education. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Estella of Big Bend, and their children Richard (Victoria) Warfel of Sumterville, Florida, Stephen Warfel of Milwaukee and Dana (Josh) Olson of Prior Lake, Minnesota. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lucas Warfel, Carter Olson and Ella Olson, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services and burial will follow at Vernon Presbyterian Cemetery.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.