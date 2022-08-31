William David Albert
March 1, 1954 - Aug. 27, 2022
William David Albert passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on March 1, 1954, to Donald WM and Gloria S. Albert (nee Loeffelholz )
William (Bill) worked for many years at Miracle Car Wash in Dubuque before moving to Menomonee Falls in 2000. He worked for Ernie Von Schledorn Buick-GMC doing detail work on the vehicles. Later he worked for Walmart in Waukesha as a stocker and greeter.
Bill is survived by his sisters Nancy (Joe) Lammer of Dubuque, Iowa, and Grace (Dave) Hepler of Lincoln, Illinois; brothers Don (Diane) Albert of Waukesha, Dennis (Jenn Lightfood) of Dubuque, Iowa, and Vince (Shantelle) Albert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gloria.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, September 3, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 11 a.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.