BROOKFIELD
William F. Kirsch
May 21, 1937 - Jan. 30, 2022
William F. Kirsch, 84, of Brookfield, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 30, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was the beloved husband of Susan (nee Artz); loving dad of William (Marianne) and Mary Steege (Joe Held); adored grandpa of Matthew (Leah), Brianna, Alex (Beth) and Hayley; and cherished great-grandpa of Silas and Ira.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Jayne, in 1990. Bill will be greatly missed by his siblings, other relatives and many friends.
He was a 1956 graduate of Wauwatosa High School and proud of his service to the country as an Airborne Ranger with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
Bill excelled in sports and played on the football and baseball teams while in the Army at Fort Bragg. He continued to excel in athletics, contributing to many championship teams in touch football, basketball, and softball. Several of his touch football teams were among the most elite teams in the country. Bill also enjoyed tennis and was a very good golfer as a member of Bluemound Country Club.
In professional life, Bill owned and operated Kirsch’s Service on Highway 100 and National Avenue for many years. He was also a nationally recognized salesman at Jack White Ford in Wauwatosa. Since 1979, Bill worked at Milwaukee Mack/Kriete Truck Group as mid-liner sales manager and used truck manager.
Private family services were held. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held in June.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary’s Visitation Parish or the American Heart Association would be appreciated by the family.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.