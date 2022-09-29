William G. Reichhoff
Nov. 20, 1928 -Sept. 2, 2022
William G. Reichhoff, 93, previously of Eagle, passed away September 2, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
Bill was born on November 20, 1928, in Westfield, the son of William and Mildred (Hayes) Reichhoff. He grew up on the family farm and after finishing his schooling, he married Agnes Lietzau on April 15, 1950. God blessed their union with five children, Bill, Fred, Jeff, Jeanne and Jim.
Bill worked as a carpenter for the majority of his working career. He worked both as a rough carpenter and skilled finish carpenter and he took great pride in his work and doing things the right way. One of Bill’s defining qualities was his work ethic and he made sure to instill this quality in his children. In addition to his career as a carpenter, Bill also farmed for the majority of his life. He grew up on his family farm and then he and Agnes purchased a farm in Eagle early in their marriage. Bill and Agnes raised cattle and also grew crops to sell and can, and they would remain on the farm for many years together and raise their family there. For leisure, Bill enjoyed being outdoors, especially on the water fishing. Bill and Agnes were married for over 59 years until her passing in 2009. After Agnes passed, Bill later married Ellen Ahlstrom and the two would go on to enjoy 12 years of marriage together. Bill was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be remembered by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Reichhoff of Omaha, Neb.; his children, Bill (Sandy) Reichhoff of Bozeman, Mont., Fred (Carol) Reichhoff of Black River Falls, Jeff (Marilee) Reichhoff of Hartland, Jeanne (Randy) Uyhely of West Bend and James (Pearly) Reichhoff of Kirkland, Wash.; his grandchildren, Brian, Tyler, Nick, Jeremy, Daniel, Nate and Becca; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of over 59 years, Agnes; his dear granddaughter, Alison; and his six siblings.
Memorials in Bill’s honor may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association of Chicago, Ill.
A memorial service will be held to honor Bill’s life on Saturday, October 15, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Bill will be laid to rest in St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery of Eagle immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.