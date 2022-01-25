HARTLAND
William John Ring
June 29, 1952 - Jan. 20, 2022
William John Ring of Hartland was born to eternal life on January 20, 2022, at age 69, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital due to complications of pneumonia. He was born on June 29, 1952 to parents Felix and Mildred Ring.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mildred.
Bill is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 47 years, Sharon, and their two children, Rebecca (Jon) Keller and David (Brianne) Ring. His legacy and joy in life lives on through his five grandchildren, Jackson, Amalia, Lincoln (Rebecca and Jon) and Camilla and Hudson (David and Brianne).
A 1970 graduate of River Valley High School, Bill married Sharon on June 1, 1974. They settled in Hartland where for years Bill worked in the world of finance and investments, but this was only a means to his true passion, his family. Bill put his family first and foremost. He never missed an opportunity to coach his children or cheer them on in whatever sport or activity they chose.
This same passion continued on with the next generation as he was the biggest cheerleader for his grandchildren as they pursued their individual talents. His life was made whole seeing his family live out their true passions, and he was there every step of the way as their biggest fan and supporter.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, at St. Teresa of Calcutta, W314-N7462 Highway 83, North Lake. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for June 2022 to coincide with Dad's 70th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or ProHealth Care.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.