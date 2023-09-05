WAUKESHA
William P. Schuster II
March 4, 1929 - Aug. 11, 2023
Bill’s journey through life ended peacefully on August 11, 2023, at Avalon Square. He had achieved the ripe young age of 94. During his final days he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all adored him.
Bill was born in Milwaukee in 1929, the son of William and Grace (Drew) Schuster. His early years were spent stocking shelves and making deliveries for the family’s small grocery and meat market on Milwaukee’s east side. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and attended Marquette High School (1946) and University (1950). He was a 1952 graduate of Marquette Law School. Bill had a stint (1949-51) in the Wisconsin National Guard as a member of C Battery of the 121st Field Artillery. It was during this time that Bill met the love of his life, Ellen Bowe of Waukesha, who was also attending Marquette. They were married on a snowy day on Feb. 2, 1951, shared 64 years of marriage and raised seven children. Except for a year in Sheboygan, Bill and Ellen raised their family in Waukesha. Bill’s professional career began at Smart Realty. He then spent the bulk of his career at Allis Chalmers Corp., traveling to six continents and countless countries as a member of their legal team. Later he was a consulting corporate attorney and spent some time as the plumbing guru at Elliot’s Ace Hardware, a job that was “the most fun I ever had while getting paid.”
Bill was courteous, kind, and quick with a smile and a hug. He enjoyed anything and everything that was interesting in life. He loved history, art, music, storytelling and theater, language, talking with other people and genealogy to name just a few. Bill and Ellen shared a love of all things Irish, especially Irish music. They enjoyed several visits to Ireland and spent many hours volunteering at Milwaukee’s Irish Fest.
Inspired by his father, Bill was a lifelong do-it-yourselfer and could build or fix anything. He restored Model A Fords and kept his seven kids on wheels through their high school and college years by maintaining a fleet of VW beetles. He instilled the joy of a big project in his children. The greatest monument to this is the family cottage (aka Shamrock Shanty), a legacy from Ellen, on South Twin Lake in Conover. It is where the family vacationed and where he performed many remodeling miracles, touching and placing nearly every board. In retirement, Bill and Ellen spent a great deal of their glory years there, hosting family and friends and presiding over parties and lake fun during what seemed like decades of endless summers. Bill had the uncanny ability to play any instrument he picked up and would lead the sing-alongs around the campfire.
He and Ellen were long time members of the Community of the Living Spirit sharing in many activities where they advocated for peace and social justice.
To say he will be missed is an extreme understatement. He was especially present while raising all his offspring and incredibly generous with his time. He was the father of Catherine, William III (Jeri), Peter (Jan), Tom (Kim), Mary Clare (Vance Koss) Barbara (Jerry Marra) and Matt (SuAnne Bednar) Schuster and an inspirational grandfather to Ben (Hayley) and Ted Schuster, Julia (Sean) Lees, Emilie (Tim Rowe) Schuster, Clayton and Liam Doyle, Jerad McManus, Samuel and Mirabella Schuster, as well as a great-grandfather to Jack, Charlie and Madeline Schuster and Logan and Hadley Lees. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kay Magowan, cousin Fran O’Boyle, along with nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen, his parents; sister Grace (Raymond) Cole; and brother Jim Schuster. Special thanks to his many loving caregivers (especially Heleene, and also Lori, Karen, and Tina) the Avalon Square staff and Brighton Hospice for their attentive care.
A celebration of Bill’s life will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88-W17658 Christman Road in Menomonee Falls. Visitation starting at 10 a.m. with a service at noon. A luncheon at the church to share stories will follow.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorial donations are appreciated to The Community of the Living Spirit (1807 E. Main St., Apt 306, Waukesha, WI 53186) or his brother’s memorial - The Irish Fest School of Music Fund (designate “In Memory of Jim Schuster,” 1532 Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53213).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.