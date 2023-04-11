William P. Weber Sr.
March 24, 1932 - March 25, 2023
The light has gone from my world - my husband, William, passed away on March 25, 2023, at the age of 91. He passed away at his home surrounded by family.
He leaves behind wife, Marilyn Weber, and five children, Donald (Eddie) Weber, Michael Weber, Cindy Weber, William Jr. (Kim) Weber and Joe (Lorna) Weber; brother Lowell Weber; sister Ellen Moen; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.
He was predeceased by brother Everett Weber; sisters Elaine Cole and Dolores Auner; and grandson Shawn Weber.
William served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. After the Army he fell in love with the love of his life and got married Oct. 4, 1958. William and Marilyn enjoyed dancing together and the family loved watching them. William worked and retired from International Harvester after 27 years.