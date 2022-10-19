SUSSEX
William ‘Reid’ Bierman
William “Reid” Bierman of Sussex was born to eternal life October 15, 2022, at age 79.
Beloved husband of Maxine (Ostrowski) for 54 years. Loving and proud father of William “Jeffrey” (Tracy) Bierman. Cherished grandpa of Emily and Sarah Bierman. Dear brother of Rosanne (Donald) Fell and uncle of Michael and Timothy (Katie) McManus. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death in by his parents William, F. and Margaret Bierman.
Reid worked in construction for over 40 years, retiring from C.G. Schmidt in 2003. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, model railroading, feeding the birds and his Corvette.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 20, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, W244-N6383, Weaver Drive, Sussex, WI 53089. Funeral service to follow the next day Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. at the church. Private burial to take place at Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS of Waukesha County.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call 262-246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.