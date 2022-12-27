HUDSON
William Victor Krueger Jr.
March 19, 1939 - Dec. 16, 2022
William Victor Krueger Jr., age 83, passed away December 17, 2022, at Regions Hospital after battling multiple complications of a spinal bone infection. Bill was born on March 19, 1939, to the late William and Ruth (Perschbacher) Krueger in Milwaukee.
Bill graduated from Waukesha High School in 1957 and Carroll College in 1961. He received his Master’s Degree from UW-Whitewater a few years later. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years and taught school in the Elmbrook School District for 34 years.
On November 26, 1964, he married Joyce Ann Ellilker. As they raised a family and made several moves across Wisconsin. Bill was active in many church boards and Masonic organizations. He held all the Masonic offices, including master and secretary multiple times. He was also active in many gun clubs and conservation organizations, as past president of the Waukesha County Conservation Alliance, county rep for the State Conservation Congress, and state director for the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation. He was a member of DeSoto Area Lions Club, AARP, the NRA, and the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce; his sons Kraig (Angela) Krueger of Maiden Rock and Kevin (Heidi) Krueger of Dickinson, Texas; five grandchildren, Kayla (Justin) Bloomer, Kristopher (Ellen) Krueger, Kortney (Felipe Troncoso) Krueger, Kasey (Brittany) Krueger and Kelsie (Tyler Paton) Krueger; great-grandchildren Myah, Cora and Merrick Bloomer, Kacelyn Wetzel and Cameron Paton. He is further survived by a brother, Kerry Lee (Rebecca) Krueger, and nieces Kathy (Brad) Holtzen and Kolleen (Rick) Moncada, and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William Krueger Sr.
A visitation for Bill will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m. and a Masonic service following at about 3 p.m., at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 715-386-3725 or visit online at www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.