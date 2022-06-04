WAUKESHA
Woodrow W. Wilch
Woodrow W. Wilch of Waukesha passed away on May 31, 2022, at the age of 62. Woody is survived by his mother, Nadine Wilch; siblings Amy (David) Teske and Dan (Patricia) Wilch; children Corey (Taylor) Wilch, Tyler Wilch, and Kelsey Wilch; his nieces Katie (Chris) Hatch and Keri (Lee) Fry; his nephew Sam (Jodie) Wilch and great-nephew and -niece Axel and Ava Fry; as well as other extended family members.
Woody enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be yard work, a long walk, or most of all a full day of fishing. He loved providing entertainment, stories, and laughs to all around him. He found peace most around water, from the pond near Woodfield Park in Waukesha to his absolute favorite, Long Lake in Sarona. The memories of good times, smiles, and laughs shared with Woody will be cherished greatly by his family and friends. He will be missed on Earth but we rejoice at his eternal peace.
A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.