WAUKESHA
Yolanda M. (Daddario) Schuenke
Nov. 27, 1946 — Feb. 20, 2022
Yolanda M. Schuenke, “29 forever,” of Waukesha, found eternal peace on February 20, 2022. Yolanda was born in Boston, MA. She grew up in Revere, MA and loved spending time on Revere Beach. She moved to California where she met the love of her life, Dennis Schuenke. Yolanda enjoyed traveling and she and Dennis shared a love of cruising. She loved shopping, cooking and especially loved making cookies with her granddaughters during sleepovers. She worked at Kohl’s Department Store for many years and recently has enjoyed having luncheons with her retiree group. Yolanda enjoyed her cookouts and parties with her friends on Lombardi Way.
Yolanda loved her family. She had a great sense of humor and her smile and laugh were infectious.
Yolanda was the loving mother of Marcy (Bob) Heath and Troy (Nicole) Schuenke. She will be greatly missed by her granddaughters who were her pride and joys, Hallie Heath, Sophia Schuenke and Ally Schuenke. She loved her bonus grandchildren Katy Shallow and Jacob Shallow. She was the beloved sister of Connie Langone, Bobby Daddario, Chickie de la Torre, and Joey Daddario. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her soul mate, Dennis Schuenke; her parents, Joseph and Constance Daddario, and her brother, Boggie Daddario.
A special thanks to her physicians, whom she adored, Dr. Hake (ProHealth Care), Dr. Dux (ProHealth Care) and Dr. Hall (Froedtert). Thank you to the many others at Pro-Health Care Cancer Center, Froedtert Cancer Center and AngelsGrace Hospice who gave her amazing care. Memorials appreciated to ProHealth Care Cancer Center or AngelsGrace Hospice.
A private ceremony will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery for entombment. A celebration of life will follow late spring.