Yvonne A. Griesmer
April 11, 1937 - Oct. 15, 2022
Yvonne Griesmer (nee Mattiacci) passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1937, the daughter of Michael and Antonietta Mattiacci.
Yvonne was the loving wife of Robert “Jerry” Griesmer. They were married on June 2, 1956, and were together until the time of Jerry’s death in 2014.
Yvonne was employed as a purchaser in the purchasing department at Envirex in Waukesha. She was employed at Envirex for 29 years before retiring in the year 2000. Yvonne enjoyed her weekly shopping trips to Boston Store until they closed their doors, completing word find puzzles and talking to her wonderful neighbors. Most importantly, she loved to catch up with her granddaughters and hear what was going on in their lives.
Yvonne is survived by her daughters Teri (Michael) Quick of the Town of Ottawa and Lori (Lee) Houk of the Town of Merton. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Ashley (David) Hokenson, Allison (Trevor) Gorr and Bryn (Mark) Hornbostel, and her two great-grandchildren, Ezra and Ellie Hornbostel. She is further survived by her step-grandson Lane (Shannon) Houk and step-great-grandsons, Luke and Shaun Houk. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Mattiacci, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Felix and Patricia Mattiacci; her brother Peter Mattiacci; her sister and brother-in-law Lena (Lee) and Clarence (Bud) Arndt; her niece Patricia Kasmarick; and her great-nephew Timothy Kasmarick.
A private service will be held on Monday, October 24, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Chapel in Waukesha.
The Griesmer family would like to thank Yvonne’s numerous kind and compassionate caregivers. Memorials to Helping Hands for Pets, 581 217th Ave., Somerset, WI 54025, would be appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.