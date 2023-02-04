WAUKESHA
Yvonne F. Beranek
Jan. 17, 1937 — Jan. 30, 2023
Yvonne F. Beranek of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Eagle, Wisconsin, on January 17, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Frances (nee Agathen) Kramer.
Yvonne married her Mukwonago High School sweetheart, Ronald “Ron” Beranek, on September 28, 1957, and they moved to Waukesha, where they raised their family of four daughters. Ron preceded her in death on November 18, 2010.
Above all else, Yvonne was a wife and mother, who loved sewing, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, crafting, and entertaining in her home. She worked at Waukesha State Bank, and later for various doctors at the Moreland Medical Center, including Dr. Schultz, Dr. Berman, Dr. Breyer, and Dr. Dua. Her greatest wish was for her daughters to attend and graduate from college because she did not have that opportunity. She was so proud of her professor, bi-lingual educator, attorney, and elementary school teacher.
She will be missed by her four loving daughters, Lisa (Edward) Terasa of Waukesha, Lynn (the late Jeffrey) Pronschinske of Waukesha, Lori (Kevin) Quirk of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jennifer Reidy (Michael) Straughn of Aurora, Illinois.
She was known as “Mimi” to her dear grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joseph) Trovato, Emily Terasa, Julia (Reuben) Rieder; Alexander and Annelise Pronschinske; Connor, Natalia, and Aidan Quirk; Madalyn and Avery Reidy, and Emily and Liam Straughn; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Leah, Kate, Dominic, and Luca Trovato, and Charlie and Amelia Rieder.
She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Aljea Kramer, Joan (Beranek) Linde, and Avis Beranek; brothers-in-law Robert (Sharyl) Beranek and Ron Pease; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friends.
In addition to her husband, Ron, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Kramer; in-laws Donald and Judith Beranek, Conald Beranek; and sisters-in-law Jean Beranek and Jane (Beranek) Pease.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in Eagle.
Memorials in Yvonne’s name are appreciated to Waukesha Catholic School System, Catholic Memorial High School, or the Waukesha Food Pantry.
The family would like to thank the Heritage Court Waukesha staff and the Brighton Hospice team for their loving and tender care of our mother.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.