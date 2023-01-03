Yvonne Larsen (nee Strehmel)
Yvonne Larsen (nee Strehmel), age 85. The Lord answered the family’s prayers by taking her gently home surrounded with love and family.
Preceded in death by the late Darwin.
Loving mother to David (Michele), Julie (Dennis Tilton) Johnson, Ted (Pam) Larsen. Special companion for nearly 20 years with Jim Payne. Proud gramma to Ashley (Michael) Toth, Justin “JJ” Johnson, Brooklyn, April, Hunter, Garrett and Chad Larsen, Christopher (Amy Camodeca) Church, and Haley Wagner. Adoring great-grandma to Caden Toth. Sister to Rosemary (the late Jim) Strook, and Charmaine (Tom) Loomans.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, starting at 4 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Additional visitation on Friday, January 6, starting at 10 a.m. with a Christian service at noon at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha. Private family burial at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery.
For full obituary and livestreaming information, please see www.churchandchapel.com.