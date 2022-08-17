Bart Winkler. LeRoy Butler. Gary Ellerson. Steve “Sparky” Fifer.
Their voices — and many others at sports talk radio station “The Fan” (WSSP, AM-1250) — had become comfort food for fans throughout the area. That won't be the case anymore, though.
Auducy, which owns the station based in Hales Corners, laid off 12 on-air personalities Tuesday, eliminating local sports talk at the station. Instead, “The Fan” will switch to CBS sports radio, which carries entirely national programming.
“The Fan” launched its all sports format on Jan. 1, 2005. But Auducy, which is in the midst of nationwide layoffs, hit “The Fan” extremely hard.
The lineup at AM-1250 included ‘The Bart Winkler Show’ from 6-10 a.m., followed by ‘The Big Show’ from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that was hosted by Fifer and included former Green Bay Packers Butler and Ellerson. Just 10 days ago, Butler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Fifer also hosted “Sparky’s Midday Madness” from 2-3 p.m., while a variety of local voices filled the airwaves from 3-6 p.m.
By Tuesday night, the station had removed those shows from its website and replaced them with a lineup featuring all national programming.