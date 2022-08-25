2022 Week 2 Waukesha County prep football preview

WAUKESHA WEST AT MADISON MEMORIAL
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
2022 records: Waukesha West 1-0 overall; Madison Memorial 1-0 overall.
Last week: Waukesha West beat Hartford 35-34; and Madison Memorial beat Kenosha Tremper 34-13.
Players to watch: Waukesha West — senior LB Brady Grisar racked up 22 total tackles and forced two fumbles last week; Madison Memorial — junior WR Mekai Ward caught six passes for 143 yards and three TDs last week.
Notable: The last time the Wolverines won their season opener (2019), they went on to reach the state semifinals.
ASHWAUBENON AT KETTLE MORAINE
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
2022 records: Ashwaubenon 0-1 overall; Kettle Moraine 0-1 overall.
Last week: Ashwaubenon lost to Kaukauna 35-14; and Kettle Moraine lost to Fond du Lac 28-20.
Players to watch: Ashwaubenon — senior WR Caden Van Duyse had seven receptions for 72 yards last week; Kettle Moraine — junior WR Drew Wagner had seven catches for 100 yards and a TD last week.
Notable: The Lasers haven’t started 0-2 since the 2019 season.
MENOMONEE FALLS AT OCONOMOWOC
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Menomonee Falls 0-1 overall; Oconomowoc 1-0 overall
Last week: Menomonee Falls lost to Slinger 34-24; and Oconomowoc beat Watertown 42-13.
Players to watch: Menomonee Falls — junior RB Joseph Koch rushed 25 times for 186 yards and a TD last week; Oconomowoc — junior RB Alex Wraalstad rushed 16 times for 100 yards and two TDs last week.
Notable: The Raccoons defeated the Phoenix 33-7 in their Week 2 matchup last season.
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL AT PEWAUKEE
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Brookfield Central 1-0 overall; Pewaukee 1-0 overall.
Last week: Brookfield Central crushed South Milwaukee 71-20; and Pewaukee blanked Milwaukee Riverside 45-0.
Players to watch: Brookfield Central — senior QB Drew Edmond rushed 10 times for 163 yards and a TD last week; Pewaukee — junior LB Nick Borckmann led the Pirates with eight tackles, including three for a loss last week.
Notable: The Lancers didn’t surpass 71 total points scored until Week 4 last season.
ARROWHEAD AT HOMESTEAD
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Arrowhead 1-0 overall; Homestead 1-0 overall.
Last week: Arrowhead beat Marquette 22-17; and Homestead beat Germantown 14-7.
Players to watch: Arrowhead — senior WR Andrew Weske had eight catches for 98 yards and two TDs last week; Homestead — junior RB Dom Bruno had 21 carries for 119 yards last week.
Notable: The Warhawks and Highlanders played in three consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship games from 2006-08, with Arrowhead winning in 2007.
BURLINGTON AT WAUKESHA NORTH
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Burlington 0-1 overall; Waukesha North 0-1 overall.
Last week: Burlington lost to Janesville Parker 28-18; and Waukesha North lost to Westosha Central 24-21.
Players to watch: Burlington — senior RB Drew Weis rushed for two TDs and also caught eight passes for 124 yards last week; Waukesha North — senior WR Franko Williams had eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown last week.
Notable: The Northstars are looking to snap a 10-game losing streak, their last win coming on Nov. 19, 2020 against Wisconsin Lutheran.
MUKWONAGO AT SUN PRAIRIE EAST
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Mukwonago 1-0 overall; Sun Prairie East 1-0 overall.
Last week: Mukwonago beat Hamilton 52-28; and Sun Prairie shut out Monona Grove 55-0.
Players to watch: Mukwonago — senior RB Wynn Stang rushed 25 times for 304 yards and four TDs last week; Sun Prairie — senior QB Jerry Kaminski completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 257 yards and five TDs last week.
Notable: The Indians lost to the Cardinals in the state semifinals last season, the final year before Sun Prairie split into two schools.
MUSKEGO AT OAK CREEK
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Muskego 1-0 overall; Oak Creek 1-0 overall.
Last week: Muskego beat Verona 28-6; and Oak Creek defeated Union Grove 56-26.
Players to watch: Muskego — senior FB Sam Steuber rushed 22 times for 186 yards and a touchdown last week; Oak Creek — junior QB Cade Palkowski completed 16 of 19 pass attempts for 188 yards and three TDs last week, also rushing 13 times for 108 yards and two scores.
Notable: The Warriors and Knights were long-time Southeast Conference rivals before Muskego moved to the Classic 8 in 2012.
WAUKESHA SOUTH AT WEST ALLIS HALE
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Waukesha South 1-0 overall; West Allis Hale 1-0 overall.
Last week: Waukesha South beat Milwaukee Lutheran 42-6; and West Allis Hale routed Wauwatosa East 63-7.
Players to watch: Waukesha South — senior QB Tak Tateoka accounted for five touchdowns last week, throwing for 165 yards and also rushing for 93 yards; West Allis Hale — junior RB Owen Leitel rushed 10 times for 209 yards and three TDs.
Notable: The Blackshirts fell to the Huskies 14-12 in their Week 2 matchup last season.
RACINE CASE AT BROOKFIELD EAST
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Racine Case 1-0 overall; Brookfield East 1-0 overall.
Last week: Racine Case edged Beloit Memorial 18-15; and Brookfield East beat Oshkosh West 21-14.
Players to watch: Racine Case — junior QB Brandon Nabbefeld completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 220 yards and a TD; Brookfield East — senior QB Matthew Schmainda threw for 152 yards and rushed for 109 more, accounting for two TDs.
Notable: The Spartans haven’t lost a season opener since 2013.
WHITNALL AT HAMILTON
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Whitnall 0-1 overall; Hamilton 0-1 overall.
Last week: Whitnall lost to New Berlin West 35-0; and Hamilton lost to Mukwonago 52-28.
Players to watch: Whitnall — senior RB Dominic Greer had 15 carries for 80 yards last week; Hamilton — senior DB Scout Lauer had 17 total tackles and a sack last week.
Notable: The Chargers had four players with at least four receptions against the Indians last week.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL AT MARQUETTE
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Catholic Memorial 1-0 overall; Marquette 0-1 overall.
Last week: Catholic Memorial beat Franklin 34-28; and Marquette lost to Arrowhead 22-17. Players to watch: Catholic Memorial — junior RB Corey Smith rushed 25 times for 215 yards and four TDs last week; Marquette — senior QB Luke Novotny threw for 113 yards and a TD last week.
Notable: The Crusaders have one of the longest winning streaks in the state at 15 games.
PALMYRA-EAGLE AT JOHNSON CREEK
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Palmyra-Eagle 0-1 overall; Johnson Creek 0-1 overall.
Last week: Palmyra-Eagle lost to Westfield 24-16; and Johnson Creek lost to Marshall 42-20. Players to watch: Palmyra-Eagle — sophomore QB Willson Jones had 179 passing yards to go with 56 rushing yards, accounting for two TDs; Johnson Creek — junior FB Silas Hartz had 78 rushing yards and accounted for two TDs last week.
Notable: The Panthers are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN AT LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Lakeside Lutheran 1-0 overall; Lake Country Lutheran 0-1 overall.
Last week: Lakeside Lutheran shut out Jefferson 51-0; and Lake Country Lutheran lost to St. Mary’s Springs 27-0.
Players to watch: Lakeside Lutheran — senior QB Levi Birkholz rushed nine times for 126 yards and three TDs, also throwing for a score last week; Lake Country Lutheran — senior DL Henry Witte had eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble last week.
Notable: The Lightning have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2011.
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER AT SOUTH MILWAUKEE
When: 7 p.m. Friday 2022 records: New Berlin Eisenhower 1-0 overall; South Milwaukee 0-1 overall.
Last week: New Berlin Eisenhower beat Wisconsin Lutheran 7-0; and South Milwaukee lost to Brookfield Central 71-20.
Players to watch: New Berlin Eisenhower — senior DE Chase Uhl had a team-high 13 tackles last week; South Milwaukee — junior WR Blake Maldonado is one of two Rockets back that was honorable mention all-conference last season.
Notable: The Lions and Rockets last played in 2018, when Eisenhower won a Week 8 matchup 48-6.
NEW BERLIN WEST AT GREENFIELD
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: New Berlin West 1-0 overall; Greenfield 1-0 overall
Last week: New Berlin West shut out Whitnall 35-0; and Greenfield beat Milwaukee Reagan 50-6.
Players to watch: New Berlin West — senior WR Sam Tsoris rushed seven times for 151 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 40-yard TD last week; Greenfield — senior QB Jahquan Redding threw for three TDs and also rushed for 75 yards last week. Notable: The Vikings fell to the Hawks 14-13 in their Week 2 matchup last season.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY AT PACELLI
When: 7 p.m. Friday
2022 records: Brookfield Academy 0-1 overall; Pacelli 0-1 overall
Last week: Brookfield Academy lost to University School 35-25; and Pacelli lost to Weyauwega-Fremont 33-12
Players to watch: Brookfield Academy — senior WR Colton Gren had 10 catches for 113 yards and two TDs last week; Pacelli — senior Brock Birrenkott rushed for 121 yards and two TDs, and also had a team-high 10 tackles last week.
Notable: The Blue Knights haven’t lost back-to-back games to start a season since 2019.