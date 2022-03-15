ASHWAUBENON — Grace Grocholski saved her best for the biggest stage.
It was a championship-worthy display. The result was a gold ball.
The junior forward matched her career high with 34 points, and Kettle Moraine won its first title in 23 years with a 69-53 victory over Appleton East in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Saturday night at the Resch Center.
It’s the first area girls basketball team to win a state title since New Berlin Eisenhower in 2016, and the first D1 champion from Waukesha County since that very same Kettle Moraine team won it all in 1999.
“I thought we deserved to be here at state,” KM coach Todd Hansen said. “You never know what’s going to happen but the way we played this year and especially in the last 11-12 games, I feel we deserve to be state champs the way we’ve played. So proud of these kids.”
Grocholski’s virtuoso performance had vibes of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. If the 5-foot-10 forward wasn’t converting down low, she was usually drawing contact and doing her damage from the line. She was 9 of 14 from the field and a near-perfect 15 of 16 from the charity stripe.
“It’s amazing. It feels great,” Grocholski said. “I’m just glad that I could connect on my free throws. I just took it to them, I guess, and took anything they gave me.”
That she did. With the No. 3 seeded Patriots (25-5) battling foul trouble, Grocholski took advantage. And while the Arizona State recruit will be playing guard in college, her post prowess was on full display on this night.
“Today, Grace shined,” Hansen said. “We took advantage of some things that we thought we could. We attacked them. Even though they’re bigger than us, we thought we had an advantage with Grace inside and even though early on she had a shot blocked, we felt they couldn’t contain her for the whole game.
“She was phenomenal.” While senior forwards Josie Neubauer and Logan Lowry, who both stand at 6 feet, eventually fouled out, the top-seeded Lasers (27-3) had to overcome some foul trouble of their own.
Senior forward Lily Randgaard was whistled for her third personal and sat the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds of the first half. At the time of her exit, Kettle Moraine held a 25-17 advantage, and while the Patriots were able to close within 27-24 on a 3 by Lowry (17 points), the Lasers still managed to nurse a 31-26 lead into the locker room.
For as prolific as it was offensively, defense was the name of the game for KM at the Resch Center.
Nobody embodied that better than junior guard Braelyn Torres.
“We know that defense is going to win games so we really need to pressure them and we know that if they can’t set it up, then they really can’t get anything,” Torres said. “We really worked hard every practice on our press. Those little mistakes that teams can’t afford, I think that really just helps us push ahead.”
Torres might as well have been Cling Wrap during her two-day stay in Green Bay. After stymying De Pere’s Claire Bjorge (16.0 PPG) in the semifinals, she turned around and blanked East junior guard Sammi Beyer (12.5 PPG) and had five steals in the process.
“This tournament Braelyn was unbelievable on defense,” Hansen said. “Bjorge yesterday had five points and Beyer today had zero. I mean, two phenomenal players and Braelyn completely shut both of them down.
“She’s one of the best defensive players in the state and she showed it here.”
Out of halftime, the Lasers slowly but surely built their lead.
Grocholski, who had 15 points in the first half, got things started with a layup. Twice more Appleton East closed within four, but never got any closer.
The KM advantage entered double digits and stayed there after a driving layup by senior guard Becca Siedenburg made it 48-37 with 8:44 remaining. The Lasers, who went a remarkable 22 of 24 from the line, led by as many as 19 as the Patriots had no answer for Grocholski.
“We didn’t have matchups the whole game,” East coach Joe LaChapell said. “I think that was probably the biggest factor. Without Josie Neubauer, it makes it tougher.”
Neubauer picked up three fouls in the first half and was disqualified with five at the 11:34 mark of the second half. After that point, the Lasers went on a 13-3 run and never looked back.
“It’s probably one of the games I would take back and prepare a little better,” LaChapell said. “Hats off to Kettle Moraine. They’re a great team. They had a great season.”
LaChapell’s daughter, senior Emily LaChapell, was a finalist for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball. She finished with 19 points on 7 of 17 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
Grocholski, among others, took on the challenge of guarding the 5-foot-11 guard/forward and shined the brightest.
“She’s an amazing player,” Grocholski said. “We had to know before the game that she’s going to get her points and we can’t get down if she makes a tough shot. Just trying to contain as many players as we can and help down on her definitely helped.”
KM scored the first five points of the game and never trailed, going up for good on a Torres 3 just over a minute in. A 9-0 run put the Lasers up 25-15 with 6:17 left in the first half, with Grocholski scoring the last seven during that spurt.
“We got off to a good start again and I thought that calmed our nerves just like yesterday,” Hansen said. “As the game went on, our confidence grew and grew and our defense got better and better.”
Randgaard had 10 points in her final high school game, while Torres had eight points and four assists to go with her five thefts.
Torres and Grocholski joined Randgaard at Kettle Moraine in 2019 and made an immediate impact as freshmen, aware of the expectations that awaited them.
Now Kelly Schwerman and the ’99 Lasers have company in school lore.
“I think all of that winning helped us mature and was able to bring us here today,” Torres said. “As a team we’ve grown even closer. A lot of us played together beforehand but playing at Kettle Moraine really helped us grow as a team and helped us win tonight.”
After 18 years in the game as a coach, Hansen was finally able to hoist that gold ball.
“This team is unbelievable,” Hansen said. “It’s such a great group of kids and I’m so proud of them.”