FRANKLIN — Age is just a number for Bill Young. But his longevity coaching high school football at Catholic Memorial brought along yet another milestone when the Crusaders kicked off his 45th season at the helm Friday night.
It marked his 500th game as the head coach at CMH. As far as Young was concerned, if it didn’t result in win No. 380, it wouldn’t be worth celebrating.
That wouldn’t come easy in a battle between two defending state champions as Franklin played host to Catholic Memorial. But it was junior Corey Smith’s fourth touchdown run of the night with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining that gave the reigning D4 state-champion Crusaders a hard-fought 34-28 non-conference victory to open the 2022 season.
Young was able to soak in the victory with his family, coaches and players, who serenaded him with chants of “Grandpa” as he was interviewed postgame by My24.
“Just to have my family around here, we have lived and died football for many, many years,” Young said. “Gail and I, we’ve been married for 47 years, my 49th year coaching, and it’s a family affair.
“If it’s up to my daughter (Sara), she’ll have me coaching until I’m 90.”
Young was tongue-icheek with that quip, but it wouldn’t be wise to bet against Young, who now holds a 380-120 career record and has led the Crusaders to nine state titles. Many project a 10th is on the horizon, and while Friday was far from a flawless performance, his 45th team came together when it mattered most.
The play of the game came with under two minutes remaining when CMH faced a fourth and 19 from the Franklin 30-yard line. Senior quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel rolled right and took a shot as he delivered a perfect ball to senior receiver Jimmy Sheahan, who caught it right at the first-down marker. After a measurement, it was determined Sheahan gave the Crusaders just enough yardage to move the chains.
“We ran that play earlier in the game with myself and we tried to do it again and it wasn’t there,” Sheahan said. “Got in a little scramble drill and we’re taught to stay down the line, get a first down and I was luckily right there. He threw a great ball and I came down with it, so most of the credit to him.”
Two plays later, Smith walked in from 1 yard out to put CMH up for good.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound tailback was electric from the get-go, scoring on a 78-yard scamper on the third play from scrimmage as the Crusaders never trailed against the defending D1 champs.
“He’s the best running back I’ve ever coached, he really is,” Young said. “You talk about jump cuts and he can catch, he can block, he can run, we have him as really one of our third or fourth corners, so he is very special and we’re very fortunate to have Corey Smith. He’s a complete stud.”
For as excellent as Smith was, the rest of the CMH offense struggled with pre-snap penalties and ball security, especially in the first half. The second of two lost fumbles led to the Sabers’ first score of the night — a 1-yard TD run by junior Terrance Shelton, who found paydirt three times.
“The kid’s amazing,” CMH defensive coordinator Ryan Stefaniak said. “We try to stop him the best we can but really, every time that kid touches the ball, you hold your breath and cross your fingers because he’s that good.”
The Crusaders came up empty on their following drive but flipped the field by pinning Franklin deep. That ultimately set up their next score when the Sabers shanked a punt of their own, leading to a 2-yard touchdown carry for senior PJ Reynolds, making it 14-7 with 4:29 left in the second quarter.
CMH then got creative on special teams, as a short kickoff glanced off the hands of a Franklin player and was recovered by senior AJ Vranak. A 23-yard run by senior Josh Bailey would set up Smith’s second score of the night — this one from three yards out — and it was 21-7.
But another onside attempt following an unsportsmanlike call on CMH would backfire, setting up Franklin with a short field. Shelton punched it in with 15 seconds to go, and the hosts trailed 21-14 going into the break.
The Sabers struck first in the second half. A 50-yard catch-and-run by junior Dylan Drajkowski was the precursor to an 8-yard TD keeper from Halloran, taking over for current University of Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett, and it was tied at 21-21 midway through the third.
A late-hit personal foul on a third and 15 run by Smith kept CMH’s next drive alive, and it would take advantage. Nathaniel hit Sheahan for 32 yards, and Franklin jumped offsides on fourth and 4, setting up another Smith touchdown to make it 28-21 with 1:13 left in the third.
Once again, Franklin answered. The Sabers converted a pair of fourth downs, including on fourth and goal when Shelton scored his third 1-yard TD, tying it at 28-28 with 6:06 to go.
But the Crusaders were able to deliver the final blow, and then the defense stood tall. Halloran was knocked out of the game on a sack by Vranak, giving way to sophomore quarterback Joseph Kallay. He was promptly sacked by senior linebacker Tyree Harper, and Franklin wouldn’t come close to converting on fourth and 26, turning it over on downs.
“We got in a good position where we’re second and long, third and long, and then that allows us to kind of get a little creative and have some fun,” Stefaniak said.
It won’t get any easier for Catholic Memorial as it hits the road to take on Marquette next week. But as Stefaniak said, the Crusaders were able to “win and learn.”
And of course, celebrate. “Knowing it was going to be coach’s 500th (game), we gave a little extra there in the fourth quarter and it paid off,” Sheahan said.
“It’s a Super Bowl Week 1 and we were feeling good — not cocky, but confident — and going into Week 2 Marquette, I think we’re feeling the same way.”