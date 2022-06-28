WAUKESHA — Todd Sobrilsky is back in the saddle.
One year after retiring as the Waukesha South athletic director, Sobrilsky will become the second commissioner in the history of the Classic 8 Conference leading up to the 2022-23 athletic calendar. He replaces Dave Sternig, who along with his wife, Mary as secretary had led the league since its inception in 1997.
“Certainly huge shoes to fill,” Sobrilsky said. “Dave and Mary have been tremendous for the league. In my one year of retirement I had the opportunity to shadow them a little bit and learn from them, and having had a couple of meetings with state commissioners, it’s clear Dave is one of the most — if not the most — respected commissioners in the state. It was great to see behind the curtain and see if it was something I might be interested in.”
While Sobrilsky gave up the dayto- day operations of athletic director at South to Dan Schreier last summer, he was still seen helping out at various events not only at South, such as the state swimming and diving championships, but at different conference venues. And when Sobrilsky stepped down, he knew the Sternigs would be doing the same in a year’s time.
“A couple other longtime athletic directors in the conference reached out and asked if I might be interested in replacing them. I said, ‘Maybe,’” Sobrilsky said. “Ultimately when they officially retired, the rest of the Classic 8 conference ADs and administrators posted the job and asked if I’d apply. I feel very fortunate to try to replace Dave and Mary.”
As Sobrilsky mentioned, it won’t be any easy task after the Sternigs’ quarter-century’s worth of service to the league. But if anybody is up to the challenge, it’s the former longtime athletic director.
Not only does Sobrilsky have six years of experience working in the conference as South’s AD, but he was also the president of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association for nearly that entire run, helping the state navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The executive board structure is normally a four-year run,” Sobrilsky said. “Then COVID happened so somewhere in there we took a pause and froze everybody’s position. We had a great group of people. One of the great honors of my life was to have served our state.”
The honors also piled up over time for Sobrilsky, who has 37 years of experience in public education and 22 as an athletic administrator.
Also the assistant principal at South during his time overseeing the school’s athletic department, he was named the state co-athletic director of the year upon his retirement in July of 2021. Prior to arriving at South, Sobrilsky spent seven years at Brookfield Central in the same role, where he was also the state’s athletic director of the year in 2012.
“Brookfield was an awesome job,” Sobrilsky said. “I told many people it was the best job in the state. Great support, great administrators, great coaches, great community support, so I had a great run there and after seven years at Brookfield Central I got a phone call one day from Christine Hedstrom, the HR director at South. She was previously the HR director at Central. Dan Domach, the longtime AD at South, was retiring and they were looking for a new AD. She asked, ‘Might you be interested in coming this way to help us out?’” Knowing the Blackshirts were struggling to remain competitive across their athletic programs, Sobrilsky had his reservations. But he ultimately accepted the position in 2016.
“I really did what I loved to do and that’s help people and students grow and be better,” Sobrilsky said. “It was kind of right place, right time when we got there and I retired with great pride. Many programs took great strides while I was there.”
A Beaver Dam native, Sobrilsky earned degrees from Carroll College, UW-Whitewater and Marion College. Early in his career, Sobrilsky was nudged by former Burlington athletic director Don Dalton, whom he considered his mentor, to get involved at the higher levels. Initially a social studies teacher, he also coached football and wrestling, getting his start at Mukwonago but spending most of his teaching and coaching career at his alma mater.
“The current AD there, Andy Trudell, was a former wresting coach,” Sobrilsky said. “When I was coach he was my senior captain one of the years. Along the way of my journey of coaching and teaching, I had an AD who I was working with that suggested I might do this job, taking my leadership skills and helping student-athletes in a bigger setting. When given that opportunity in 1999-2000, I accepted the job at Mount Horeb.”
He was thrown right into the fire. “My first day in the office they had zero outside athletic facilities,” Sobrilsky said. “After a referendum passed they bulldozed everything to the ground that spring and summer. My first month was spent scrambling trying to find us places to play.”
But Sobrilsky enjoyed his two-year stint in the Madison suburb. After returning home to become an administrative assistant principal and also spending five years at Green Bay West, he’d make his way to Waukesha County. Thirteen years later, he called it a career as an administrator and was replaced by Schreier.
“Dan will do a great job getting the right people in the right places,” Sobrilsky said. “I turned 60 years old. I decided it was time to let someone younger have some fun doing it and spend time with my wife and grown children, doing some traveling in retirement.
“For whatever reason I received some accolades along the way. Those aren’t because of things I necessarily did. I was fortunate to have great people help me. My ultimate helper was my wife. She was my longtime assistant AD and a guiding force helping me along the way.
“I never wanted to be anything other than a high school athletic director. I always thought I had the best job in the school district.”
Now Sobrilsky will help guide the Classic 8 into a new era.
“Todd will be very good at a job like this,” Dave Sternig said. “Coming off being president of athletic directors, he’s familiar with all the issues that are out there. The last five years there has been a big change. Schools are going into internet ticketing. That’s required a conference commissioner to be involved on that level. You don’t want nine different people negotiating for streaming rights. You want one person to talk to the conference. Todd is well equipped do what the conference needs. The job description is changing and changing fast.”
That in part led the Sternigs to hand the reins over to Sobrilsky after watching the Classic 8 blossom into one of the best conferences in the state over the last 25 years.
“It says a lot about the administrators and schools and all the coaches we have in the league,” Sobrilsky said. “They make most of what as a commissioner you have to do pretty easy to do — the scheduling of officials, the scheduling of games and things, there’s a process that happens for all of that. Dave and Mary have been very generous this last year showing me how all that works.”
In light of recent technological advancements at the high school level, Sobrilsky admitted he was no tech wiz, but believes there are ways to become more efficient as a conference. He also wants to put an added emphasis on sportsmanship — the Classic 8 sportsmanship award was named in the Sternigs’ honor this year.
Sports have been a lifelong passion for Sobrilsky, and he hopes that translates into making the Classic 8 Conference better than it’s ever been.
“We take great pride in the sportsmanship award in our league,” Sobrilsky said. “We’re going to have a sportsmanship summit next fall. We’ll get all the schools together with 12-15 athletes from each school — how we can do it better, so that’s one of the things right off the top.”