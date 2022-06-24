Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson. Draymond Green. And now, Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Baldwin Jr., the former Hamilton star, was having a rough Thursday night as he — and a house full of guests — watched one player after another get picked in the NBA Draft. Suddenly, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors turned what was becoming a nightmarish evening into a dream come true.
Golden State selected Baldwin with the 28th pick in the first round. Baldwin, one of the most heralded players in Waukesha County history, became the first-ever player from Hamilton to be taken in an NBA Draft.
“I don’t think it really matters if you’re picked (No.) 5 or you’re picked (No.) 60th,” Baldwin said shortly after being selected. “It’s the longest night of your career.
“To hear my name called by the champs is a dream come true. It’s a team that I grew up watching. I mean, words can’t describe how much it means to me that a team of that caliber used their pick on me.”
Baldwin was once the toprated player in his high school class, someone most scouts pegged as a top-three pick in this draft as recently as last summer. But after an ankle injury ruined his senior year at Hamilton and lingered during his freshman campaign at UW-Milwaukee, Baldwin slipped down draft boards.
Golden State could be the perfect landing spot, though, for the 19-year-old Baldwin.
The Warriors have fared remarkably well developing their own draft picks, which is a huge reason they’ve won four NBA championships in the last eight years.
Curry, the seventh pick in the 2009 draft, blossomed into a two-time NBA MVP. Thompson, the 11th pick in 2011, is a five-time All-Star. Green, the 35th overall pick in 2012, is a four-time All-Star and a four-time All-Defensive first-team selection. And rising star Jordan Poole — who played three years at Milwaukee King — was the 28th pick in 2019.
That core — along with Andrew Wiggins and former Milwaukee Hamilton standout Kavon Looney — led Golden State to another NBA championship this season. And now, with a deep and gifted roster, Baldwin should have plenty of time to develop.
“I think from what I’ve known, the Warriors have every base covered,” Baldwin said. “They have a great front office, great coaching staff, great players, so I know that I’m going to be stepping into a great culture from Day One.
“Really, all I can do is work and strive for greatness every time that I step on the court. It’s the perfect environment for me and I’m just so fortunate for this opportunity.”
Baldwin is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect in this draft.
At 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Baldwin has the frame NBA teams covet. He’s been a deadly shooter throughout most of his career and could fit seamlessly into today’s NBA game that often revolves around the three-point shot. But Baldwin’s ankle injury — which cost him the majority of the past two seasons — raised red flags with many teams. Baldwin also had a rough freshman season at UW-Milwaukee, then posted a stunningly poor vertical jump (23.5 inches) at last month’s NBA Draft Combine.
“I have some concerns, like his ankle problems and his physical toughness and his lack of strength,” one NBA scout said before the draft. “But he’s talented. If a team is patient and doesn’t have to throw him into the fire right away, I think they’re going to have a very nice player.”
One Western Conference executive felt the same way.
“I know he had a rough season, but he couldn’t catch a break,” the executive said. “But we know what he’s capable of doing.”
Baldwin did plenty during his time at Hamilton, and his stock was through the roof early on.
Baldwin moved into the Hamilton district as a freshman when his father, Patrick Sr., was hired as the men’s basketball coach at UWMilwaukee.
Baldwin made an immediate splash, averaging 16.3 points per game as a freshman and leading the Chargers to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 2018.
Hamilton fell to eventual champion Oshkosh North, 57-56, in the state semifinals. But after those Chargers made the school’s first trip to state in 31 years, the buzz throughout the program and community were substantial.
“Having Patrick, and being able to coach a player of his caliber, was a once-in-a-lifetime deal,” Hamilton coach Andy Cerroni said. “He helped us move from a good team to a great team … and the excitement that he brought with him was incredible.”
“It just changed the dynamic and culture of the program. It made us relevant in the state, and really the whole country.”
Boy, did it ever. Baldwin was a household name by his sophomore season, and he and the Chargers played to packed houses wherever they went. Hamilton loaded up its schedule, traveled to a three-day holiday tournament in Florida, and were a “must see” outfit everywhere they went.
Baldwin averaged 19.0 points per game as a sophomore and the Chargers entered the postseason as the No. 1 team in the state. But Hamilton fell to eventual state champion Brookfield Central in overtime in the sectional finals.
Baldwin increased his scoring to 24.3 points per game as a junior and his loaded Chargers team was playing as well as anyone in the state when the postseason arrived. But after Hamilton routed Arrowhead in the sectional semifinals, the season was halted due to COVID-19 and a highly-anticipated sectional final with Brookfield Central never took place.
Then just two games into his senior season, Baldwin dislocated his ankle and didn’t play again that year.
Still, he finished his Hamilton career with 1,595 points, was named a 2021 McDonald’s All-American and was rated as the No. 4 senior in the 2021 class by both Rivals.com and ESPN.
“He was incredibly difficult to prepare for with his size and skill level,” Brookfield Central coach Dan Wandrey said of Baldwin. “He had the ability to take over games with his scoring, but also did a great job of making those around him better.”
As tremendous as Baldwin was on the court, he was even better off of it.
Baldwin, the oldest of four children, was incredibly grounded.
His father, Patrick Sr., played basketball at Northwestern and his mother, Shawn, played volleyball for the Wildcats. And both of Baldwin’s parents made sure the success and adulation never went to his head.
“What an unbelievable kid to coach,” Cerroni said. “He was so unselfish and such a great team player. He was just someone you don’t appreciate until you don’t have him anymore.
“What was special about him was how he fit in. He was a superstar, but he never acted like a superstar. The family kept him grounded. They understood the part about being humble, and he understood it, too. He was just special and you knew it from the first time you saw him. He was destined for greatness.”
Colleges weren’t deterred by Baldwin’s ankle injury, and the five-star recruit had his pick of any blue blood he wanted. Baldwin passed on schools like Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina, though, and chose to play for his father at UW-Milwaukee.
Unfortunately for Baldwin, things could not have gone much worse.
Baldwin continued to struggle with ankle issues and played in just 11 games last season for the Panthers. He also shot a disappointing 34.4% from the floor and 26.6% from 3-point range against mediocre competition.
Baldwin — the most heralded recruit in school history — finished the year averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Panthers also went just 10-22 and Baldwin Sr. was fired after the season ended.
Baldwin had a chance to improve his stock at last month’s NBA Draft Combine. But his disappointing vertical jump hurt him in the eyes of many scouts.
“When he did the vertical jump, he had a little bit of a brain cramp,” Mark Bartelstein, Baldwin’s agent, told CBSsports.com. “He jumped off two feet instead of one. He’s been at 36 inches everywhere he’s gone since.”
Those testing numbers — and Baldwin’s struggles the last two seasons — led to a draft night of uncertainty. Fortunately for Baldwin, though, he wound up with a marquee organization where he should have time to grow, develop and potentially thrive.
“This is a ridiculously quick turnaround,” Baldwin said. “I mean, I watched every single playoff game of (Golden State), and then after they win the championship, it’s what a week or two later and I’m on the team now.
“So, it’s a surreal moment. I’m just grateful for this opportunity.”