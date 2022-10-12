For Pewaukee senior Ava Matz and Waukesha North senior Regan Schwalbe, there are three constants in their lives.
School, practice and gameday. And that’s pretty normal for many girls throughout Waukesha County who compete in prep athletics. But there’s one big difference between Matz, Schwalbe and other girls prep athletes in the area.
Matz and Schwalbe are the only girls on their teams.
Because while other sports like volleyball or tennis or golf are fine, Matz and Schwalbe share a love for playing under the Friday night lights on the football field.
“I definitely knew from a young age, I wanted to play football. I always bothered my mom about it. I was like, ‘You’ve got to let me play at some point or another,’” Matz said. “And I think from the first time I actually stepped on the field for a game, I knew that that’s where I belonged and I knew that it’s something I always wanted to do.”
For Schwalbe, stepping out onto the football field is a new experience for her after previously playing on the school’s volleyball team.
“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s a new experience. Something a lot different from any other sport obviously,” Schwalbe said. “Obviously my brother played, and that inspired me because it was like, that looks like fun out there, and then watching people kick, I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’” Schwalbe has been perfect this season when she’s been called upon, as she is 2-for-2 on extra point attempts this season playing with the varsity team. But for her, the best moment of the season so far didn’t have to do with her kicking.
“Last week, Thursday, one of the guys on the team at West just completely flattened me,” Schwalbe said. “I got really angry so the next time I went and kicked I just threw him to the ground.”
Matz, a four-year player at Pewaukee, saw her dedication to the team rewarded on Friday night when she took the opening snap for the Pirates against Pius XI.
“It’s my first start so I was kind of like really excited. I didn’t even know how to handle it,” Matz said. “Coach Friske made sure I was ready, gave me all the tools I needed to succeed and these boys gave me all the support I could have ever asked for and more.”
Matz would come back out onto the field midway through the second quarter, and she would helm the offense the rest of the way through the night.
“I was definitely a little scared at first going in for that long. I have never played quarterback that long, so I was like, I’ve got to do a good job,” Matz said. “It’s homecoming, senior night, I want to make my team look good and make sure that they have a good time along the with that too and just having fun.
“It was a little tough, getting sacked, getting hit, but you know I popped right back up and told everybody else too, we’ve just got to keep going no matter what the circumstance is, no matter who I’m playing, we’ve just go to keep going.”
“It’s kind of our tradition at Pewaukee that on senior night, we start all of the seniors. Ava is not on a starting role on either side of the ball currently, and so we wanted to make sure that she had the same opportunity as her other classmates to start,” Pewaukee head coach Justin Friske said. “It was really nice to see her get out there and have the chance to play and play an extended amount of time on senior night.
“I thought that was really for her the best that we could provide for her as a thank you for the amount of time and energy that she’s put into the program over the last four years.”
Schwalbe said that she was excited to see Matz get her big chance on Friday.
“I think that’s awesome,” Schwalbe said. “Especially because she’s the quarterback, doing something like completely crazy out there. That’s so inspiring.”
Northstars defensive coordinator Zach Wettengel — who also works with the team’s kickers and punters — has been just as impressed by how Schwalbe has handled herself on the field this season.
“Anything we ask (she’ll do). Kickoffs, field goals, extra points. She’ll punt if she has to, even though that is probably her least favorite (thing to do),” Wettengel said. “No moment is too big for her. She’ll kick on Thursdays for us, on Fridays for us. If we ask her to do something, she won’t hesitate and she’ll do it to the best of her abilities.”